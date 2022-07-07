NMS Capital-backed USFAS buys Foot and Ankle Specialists

Foot and Ankle Specialists was founded by Dr. Cary Copeland, who will be retiring from the practice

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Foot and Ankle Specialists, which operates three practices in the Cincinnati area. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded by Dr. Cary Copeland, who will be retiring from the practice, Foot and Ankle Specialists has locations in Cincinnati, Blue Ash, and Franklin, and serves patients from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana tri-state area. The practice offers treatment and care options for patients experiencing foot injuries, arch pain, sports injuries, bunions and other common podiatric ailments, along with foot and ankle surgeries.

The physicians at Foot and Ankle Specialists include Dr. Dominic Rizzo, who joined the practice in 2002; Dr. Renee Ash, who joined the practice in 2006; and Dr. Mark Elliott Petre, who joined the practice in 2013.

“All of us at Foot and Ankle Specialists are pleased to be joining USFAS, and excited about having the opportunity to benefit from being part of this group,” said Dr. Rizzo in a statement. “Our practice has always been dedicated to providing our patients with the highest level of care, and partnering with USFAS will allow us to continue our mission of offering treatment options and approaches that are at the absolute forefront of podiatry.”

USFAS is a provider of podiatric services.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital manages assets in excess of $1.4 billion. Since inception, NMS has partnered with management teams in over 100 investments and follow-on acquisitions across defined investment themes within the business services and healthcare services industries.