NMS Capital recaps equipment lifecycle management services Surplus Solutions

Covington Associates LLC acted as financial advisor to Surplus Solutions while Duffy & Sweeney LLP provided legal counsel to the company.

Twin Brook Capital Partners LLC provided debt financing to support the transaction

Surplus Solutions was founded in 2006

NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries

NMS Capital has recapitalized Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based Surplus Solutions, a provider of equipment lifecycle management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Surplus Solutions was founded in 2006.

“We are thrilled to partner with Joe D’Alton and the team at Surplus Solutions. The company has separated itself as a leader within the equipment lifecycle management and outsourced pharmaceutical services arenas, two sectors we are intimately familiar with and focused on through NMS’ thematic investing approach,” said NMS Managing Director David Peterson in a statement. “We are excited to work with the Surplus team to drive the next stage of the company’s growth through geographic and inventory expansion, strategic M&A and investments in infrastructure, operations, and other key support functions.”

Covington Associates LLC acted as financial advisor to Surplus Solutions while Duffy & Sweeney LLP provided legal counsel to the company. Twin Brook Capital Partners LLC provided debt financing to support the transaction.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion. NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries.