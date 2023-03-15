NMS recaps medical communications firm HWP

Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as financial advisor to NMS while Piper Sandler did likewise for HWP.

NMS Capital has recapitalized Upper Saddle River, New Jersey-based Health & Wellness Partners Group LLC, a medical communications firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, NMS Partner Luis Gonzalez said in a statement, “Medical communications outsourced providers play a key role in assisting biopharma to develop high-quality scientific evidence, and demonstrate to multiple constituents—patients, providers, and payers—how education improves patient outcomes. HWP’s depth of medical expertise is a clear differentiator and has been borne out in its long-standing client relationships and rapid growth.”

McDermott Will & Emery LLP, provided legal counsel to NMS while Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as financial advisor. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to HWP, while McCarter & English, LLP, provided legal counsel to HWP. Oxford Finance provided debt financing to support the transaction.

