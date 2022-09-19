Nonantum Capital buys disposal solutions firm LJP

Stifel acted as financial advisor to LJP Waste

Solutions while Nonantum was advised by Goodwin

Nonantum backs middle-market companies

Nonantum Capital Partners has acquired LJP Waste Solutions, a provider of sustainable disposal solutions. The seller is Aperion Management. No financial terms were disclosed.

LJP was founded in 1993.

“Our team is excited to welcome LJP Waste Solutions to the Nonantum portfolio and partner with the management team on the continued expansion of zero landfill and traditional waste management services,” said Nonantum Managing Partner Jon Biotti, in a statement. “LJP has a strong business model, and the company’s sustainable solutions are a key differentiator in the waste management sector.”

Stifel acted as financial advisor to LJP Waste Solutions. Nonantum was advised by Goodwin in completing the LJP investment.

Founded in 2018 by Nonantum backs middle-market companies.