Nordic Capital taps into bank regulation trend with ActiveViam; Harris Williams looks at third party manufacturers

Happy Hump Day, dealmakers! Rafael Canton here this Wednesday filling in for Chris Witkowsky, who is attending PEI’s NEXUS conference starting today in Orlando. I don’t know about you but I’m looking forward to hearing what is discussed at the conference in the coming days.

This Wednesday, we have an in-depth look at Nordic Capital’s acquisition of ActiveViam from PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti.

We also have a dive into a consumer report from Harris Williams about why private equity is interested in third-party manufacturers.

Finally, we have a couple of add-on deals to look at from late yesterday, one from One Equity and one from Artemis.

Betting on risk

Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank headlined a chorus of banks that failed in 2023, a series of events that led to a focus on increased regulatory compliance. That’s at the heart of Nordic Capital’s acquisition of ActiveViam, a risk analytics and regulatory compliance software provider.

PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti has the story on Nordic Capital’s February acquisition. Emil Anderson, partner at Nordic Capital, said regulators in the US and Europe are pushing banks to have more of an up-to-date view on their risk exposure.

“Large US banks in particular face a short deadline until mid-2025 to implement regulation known as FRTB [Fundamental Review of the Trading Book], aiming for standardization of risk measures across credit, market and operational risk,” Anderson told Obey.

ActiveViam’s customer focus is Tier 1 and 2 banks, hedge funds, asset managers, exchanges and regulators. Its products offer monitoring and analytics on positions through consolidating data to provide a holistic picture of real-time risk exposure.

The firm also said that almost 40 percent of Tier 1 banks worldwide utilize the ActiveViam risk management software.

Manufacturing premium foods to scale

An increase in consumer demand for premium and fresh foods is causing grocery retailers to launch private label brands as a growth opportunity says a report from Richmond, Virginia-based investment bank Harris Williams.

“Up-and-coming food brands typically lack the scale to manufacture efficiently, or they don’t consider manufacturing to be a core competency. Instead, they focus more on brand building,” Harris Williams consumer group managing director Brant Cash said in the report. “Because of this, they rely on co-manufacturing partners to help them get to market quickly with turnkey solutions and navigate their continued growth with ongoing innovation, capacity investments, and service.”

The interest in launching private label brands creates expanded business opportunities for third-party manufacturers. That has led to private equity deals involving third party manufacturers over the past year.

The report included some examples of co-manufacturing deals Harris Williams has advised on. One example is Miami-based private equity firm HIG Capital’s acquisition of Patriot Pickle from Swander Pace Capital in January. Based in Wayne, New Jersey, Patriot Pickle is a provider of refrigerated pickles and fermented food products to retail and foodservice channels.

PE Hub has also seen deals involving private label and co-manufacturing. In February, New York-based private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice closed on an acquisition of Massillon, Ohio-based Shearer’s Foods from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Shearer’s Foods is a snack manufacturer that produces chips, cookies and crackers.

“The expansion potential within private label and co-manufacturing continues to draw investors to the sector,” said Harris Williams consumer group managing director Tim Alexander. “Appetite should remain healthy for those platforms that can differentiate in this growing market.”

Off the glass

One Equity Partners-backed PGW Auto Glass acquired AutoglassCRM, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of VIN decoding services and software for auto replacement glass installers.

PGW Auto Glass is a distributor of automotive replacement glass, specialty parts, shop accessories, and digital services.

Looking to the stars

Artemis Capital Partners-backed McDanel Advanced Material Technologies announced it acquired San Diego-based Rayotek Scientific, a manufacturer of optical window and mirror systems for the aerospace, defense, space and semiconductor industries.

McDanel is a maker of advanced material technical solutions. The platform company will continue to operate as an independent company.

“Leveraging Artemis’ experience and track record within advanced materials, McDanel represents a highly defensible platform whose mission is to serve its customers with a unique portfolio of high purity products and excellent service, while providing a stable and high-quality environment for employees,” said Artemis operating partner Rudi Coetzee in a statement.

That’s it from me today. If you have any thoughts, questions, want to chat, please email me at rafael.c@pei.group. Michael Schoeck will be back with the Wire tomorrow.

Cheers,

Rafael