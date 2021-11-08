North Sky adds fund operations analyst to team

North Sky Capital has named Ingrid Michalski as a fund operations analyst. Previously, she worked at an unidentified family office where she was an investment operations specialist.

PRESS RELEASE

Minneapolis, MN – North Sky Capital (“North Sky”), a pioneer in impact investing is pleased to announce Ingrid Michalski has joined the firm as a Fund Operations Analyst.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ingrid to North Sky,” said Scott Barrington, North Sky’s Chief Executive Officer. “She brings many years of experience in investment operations and will be an excellent addition to our growing team.”

Ingrid joins North Sky from Waycrosse, a Minnesota-based family office where she served as an Investment Operations Specialist. Previously she was a Securities Operations Specialist at Clearlend Securities and an International Banking Specialist at US Bank. Ingrid holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

“Ingrid’s prior experience and high-caliber work ethic will enable her to make an immediate impact to our firm,” said CFO Angela Wood. “She brings many specialized skills including strategic planning and execution, performance optimization and quality assurance that are essential to supporting the operational needs of our growing firm.”

About North Sky Capital

North Sky Capital is a pioneer in impact investing in the United States. Now in its 21st year, North Sky has deployed more than $1.1 billion across 125 impact investments on behalf of its ten impact funds. The Firm’s active investment strategies focus on impact private equity (secondary strategy) and sustainable infrastructure (direct strategy) that support positive environmental and social change while targeting market rate investment returns. Based in Minneapolis with additional offices in Boston and New York, North Sky is one of the most active impact investment managers. For more information, visit northskycapital.com.