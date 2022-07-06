North Sky adds Gucfa as managing director to team

In her new role, Gucfa will lead North Sky’s business development efforts for both its flagship strategies: impact private equity and sustainable infrastructure.

In her new role, Gucfa will lead North Sky’s business development efforts for both its flagship strategies: impact private equity (secondaries strategy) and sustainable infrastructure (direct strategy).

She will be based in the firm’s Boston office.

“We are excited to welcome Erika to our team,” said North Sky CEO Scott Barrington in a statement. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about private equity, real assets and impact investments, which are complementary to our own. Her impressive capabilities and experience will further fuel our growth.”

Previously, Gucfa was the head of private markets, product strategy and solutions for the Americans for Aberdeen Standard Investments. There she focused on developing new and customized investment solutions for strategic clients in the U.S., Canada and South America with a focus on global real assets. Prior to that, she gained extensive knowledge and experience in business development and investor relations at FLAG Capital Management and Forum Capital Partners.

North Sky Capital focuses on impact investing. Now in its 23rd year and investing out of its 10th impact fund, North Sky has deployed more than $1.2 billion across 125 plus impact investments on behalf of its various impact funds.