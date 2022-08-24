NorthBridge Partners and Green Bridge form energy infrastructure JV NetZero Logistics

The partnership will aim to integrate solar, electric vehicle charging, battery storage and other related technologies that enable the electrification and clean energy transition of logistics real estate assets.

NorthBridge Partners and Green Bridge Energy have launched NetZero Logistics Inc, a joint venture formed to invest in energy transition infrastructure for the logistics real estate sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

Specifically, the partnership will aim to integrate solar, electric vehicle charging, battery storage and other related technologies that enable the electrification and clean energy transition of logistics real estate assets. The venture will seek to be a fully integrated solution and capital provider for companies who are trying to achieve internal Net Zero goals.

“We are very excited to announce the formal launch of the NetZero platform, which NorthBridge and Green Bridge have been working on together for almost two years. We view the electrification of commercial fleets as a long-term secular trend that will require significant investment in the infrastructure of real estate sites over the next decade,” said Greg Lauze, NorthBridge Partners co-founder and managing partner, in a statement.

NorthBridge is a vertically integrated private equity real estate manager focused on the final mile logistics sector. NorthBridge currently has over $2 billion of real estate assets under management totaling over 10 million square feet and primarily invests through value-add funds seeking to acquire, reposition and develop last mile warehouses.

Green Bridge is a clean energy infrastructure firm in the commercial and industrial segment across the U.S. with a focus on solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure.