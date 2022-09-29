Northlane-backed Choice acquires Schlather Insurance Agency

Schlather Insurance Agency provides property and casualty, business, and life and health insurance.

Schlather represents the ninth acquisition for Choice since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021

Schlather Insurance Agency was formed in 1943

Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 23 offices in nine states

Choice Financial Group, which is backed by Northlane Capital Partners, has acquired Ohio-based Schlather Insurance Agency Inc.

Formed in 1943, the Schlather Insurance Agency provides property and casualty, business, and life and health insurance.

“Schlather is a terrific partner for us in Ohio,” said Choice CEO Bob Hilb, in a statement. “Its well-established presence and extensive experience will strengthen our industry ties and help us expand in Ohio and neighboring states. We warmly welcome Dave and his team to the Choice family.”

Schlather represents the ninth acquisition for the company since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia and has 23 offices in nine states.

Correction: An earlier headline and version of this news report misstated that Schlather is backed by Northlane Capital. That is incorrect and has been since rectified.