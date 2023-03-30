Northlane-backed SAI MedPartners acquires market researcher PharmaForce

SAI MedPartners is a consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

SAI MedPartners, a portfolio company of Northlane Capital Partners, has acquired PharmaForce, a Reading, Pennsylvania-based pharma and biotech-focused market intelligence firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

SAI MedPartners is a consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

NCP acquired SAI in June 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome PharmaForce to the SAI family, further enhancing our competitive intelligence capabilities. PharmaForce’s commercial benchmarking offerings complement our core CI services by providing supplemental data and incremental insights to our customers,” said Erik Nordhoy, founder and CEO of SAI, in a statement.

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP invests in the middle market. The firm targets the healthcare and business services sectors.

Correction: An earlier headline and version of this news report misstated the details of this deal. Northlane Capital did not sell PharmaForce. SAI is a portfolio company of Northlane. The news report and headline have since been corrected.