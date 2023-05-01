Northlane-backed VMG Health buys healthcare consulting firm BSM Consulting

NCP invested in VMG Health in March 2020

VMG Health, which is backed by Northlane Capital Partners, has acquired Reno and Phoenix-based BSM Consulting, a specialist healthcare consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

VMG Health is a healthcare strategy and transaction advisory firm.

BSM Consulting was founded in 1978.

“On behalf of the entire VMG Health team, I am thrilled to announce the combination of BSM Consulting and VMG Health,” said Greg Koonsman, founder and CEO of VMG Health in a statement. “The BSM team has built a fantastic organization that shares key values with VMG Health: thought leadership, expertise, customer satisfaction, and a wonderful company culture. We look forward to working with the BSM team to continue providing great service and expertise to our combined customer base.”

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, NCP targets the healthcare and business services sectors.