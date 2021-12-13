Northleaf Capital, AVALT acquire majority stake in Amarok

Northleaf Capital Partners and AVALT have acquired Amarok, a Columbia, South Carolina-based provider of contracted perimeter security infrastructure solutions in the US. No financial terms were disclosed. Northleaft and AVALT acquired a majority stake with the company’s management team retaining a minority interest.

TORONTO & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northleaf Capital Partners (“Northleaf”) and AVALT today announced the acquisition of AMAROK, LLC (“AMAROK” or the “Company”), a leading provider of contracted perimeter security infrastructure solutions in the United States. Funds managed by Northleaf and AVALT have together acquired a majority interest in AMAROK with the Company’s management team retaining a minority interest.

AMAROK installs, operates, monitors and maintains solar-powered electric fences and perimeter security solutions on commercial and industrial properties. The Company operates approximately 5,000 installed sites under ongoing service and maintenance agreements for customers across a diverse set of industries in every state in the continental United States.

“We are excited by the opportunity to work with Northleaf and AVALT. We know they support our vision to be the leading perimeter security provider in North America,” said Mark Wesley, CEO of AMAROK. “Our business is focused on providing solutions that protect our customers’ assets and inventory by stopping crime before it happens. Northleaf and AVALT are the right long-term partners to help us scale our business and increase the number of properties we secure.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the management team at AMAROK and Northleaf to drive the next wave of growth,” said Marko Kivisto, Partner and Co-founder of AVALT. “AMAROK’s security solutions are truly unique and valuable. The consistent performance of the Company over many decades speaks to both the quality and durability of the business, the large opportunity to reinvest in the business to continue to drive growth, and the exceptional leadership team. We couldn’t be more excited.”

“We’re delighted to partner with a world-class management team at AMAROK and AVALT to build upon the Company’s market leadership position of providing customers essential and effective security solutions,” said Jared Waldron, Managing Director at Northleaf.

“AMAROK’s existing and diversified installed base underpins a resilient, long-term and contracted cashflow profile that is an excellent fit with our mid-market infrastructure strategy that focuses on stable businesses with strong downside protection.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AMAROK was advised on the transaction by Piper Sandler Companies, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Northleaf and AVALT were advised by Ropes & Gray LLP and Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC. Golub Capital LLC provided debt financing for the transaction.

AMAROK™ is a full-perimeter security company based in Columbia, South Carolina, that provides service throughout the United States. Specializing in electric fencing on commercial properties, AMAROK also provides supplemental surveillance solutions, including cameras, lights and alarms. Together, they form the ultimate crime prevention solution for any business. For more information on AMAROK, visit www.amarok.com.