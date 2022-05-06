Northleaf acts as lead arranger of Omni Bridgeway’s facility

Northleaf Capital Partners said it was the lead arranger of a A$250 million senior secured credit facility for Australia's Omni Bridgeway, a provider of litigation financing.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northleaf Capital Partners (Northleaf) today announced that it acted as the lead arranger of a A$250 million senior secured credit facility for Omni Bridgeway (ASX: OBL), a global leader in financing and managing legal risks, with expertise in civil and common law legal and recovery systems.

“Omni Bridgeway represents the fourth litigation finance platform with which we have partnered over the past 24 months,” said David Ross, Managing Director and Head of Private Credit at Northleaf. “These types of specialty finance assets provide our investors with portfolio diversification while generating consistent, stable cash flows and enhanced returns that are uncorrelated to the broader economy.”

“We are delighted to partner with Omni Bridgeway, leveraging our specialty finance expertise to support the firm’s continued global growth,” added CJ Wei, Vice President at Northleaf. “Northleaf’s flexible investment approach allows us to provide senior debt as well as hybrid and equity capital to support leading specialty finance and financial technology businesses across consumer, commercial and other verticals.”

“The Northleaf team brought the necessary capabilities to meet the evolving capital demands of our business as we transition into the next phase of our growth, making them the right partner for us in this transaction,” said Andrew Saker, Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – US at Omni Bridgeway. “This transaction creates significant benefits for our company and our customers.”

Northleaf’s private credit program seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to private credit investments globally, with a focus on floating rate loans to middle market companies and specialty finance platforms in North America, Europe and Australia. Northleaf invests across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, mezzanine and subordinated debt and equity structures.

About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in litigation financing and managing legal risk, with expertise in civil and common law legal and recovery systems. With international operations based in 20 locations, Omni Bridgeway offers dispute finance from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery.

Omni Bridgeway is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: OBL) and includes dispute funders formerly known as IMF Bentham Limited, Bentham IMF and ROLAND ProzessFinanz, and a joint venture with IFC (Part of the World Bank). For more information visit www.omnibridgeway.com.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$19 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments under management on behalf of public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s team of more than 175 professionals, located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Its portfolio includes over 500 active investments in more than 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.