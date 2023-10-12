Northleaf buys EVPassport; BV extends ownership of Right Networks; and Elizabeth Crain moves on

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Today, we’re looking at a couple of deals in the energy sector, one announced this morning by Northleaf Capital Partners involving EV charging stations and another announced earlier in the week by SK Capital involving hydrocarbon waste management.

In other news… With exits hard to find these days, more PE firms are turning to continuation strategies. This morning, BV Investment Partners announced the closing of a single-asset continuation fund deal.

And finally, we’ll share some people news from Moelis & Co.

EV transition

Northleaf Capital Partners, a Toronto-based private markets investment firm, has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in EVPassport, an electric vehicle charging platform provider based in Los Angeles.

Northleaf has committed $200 million to fund EVPassport’s capital requirements and accelerate the build-out of EV charging systems.

Since EVPassport’s inception in 2020, the company has scaled its network to 35 states, as well as Canada and Mexico. It has deployed thousands of chargers, primarily focusing on the multi-family, hospitality, and retail sectors. Customers include Viejas Casino and Resort, National Development, Ace Parking, Millennium Park Garages, and Nuveen.

“With a significant installed base across the country, EVPassport is poised to meaningfully expand its footprint and help drive the EV transition,” said Olivier Laganiere, managing director at Northleaf, in a statement.

Hydrocarbon waste management

Demand for environmental services is growing as companies in the energy and industrial sectors aim to meet tougher regulations and ambitious decarbonization goals. Earlier this week, New York headquartered SK Capital Partners completed the acquisition of Houston-based Milestone Environmental Services from Amberjack Capital Partners, also based in Houston.

PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti spoke with Jack Norris, SK Capital’s managing director, to learn more.

Milestone operates a network of waste infrastructure that aims to reduce the carbon impact of its customers by permanently sequestering hydrocarbon waste more than a mile below the surface, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and water and ground contamination.

Its subsidiary, Milestone Carbon, provides services focusing on sequestration of carbon dioxide, including design, permitting, development and operations for significant industrial emitters.

“Over time, we see environmental regulations only getting more stringent,” Norris said, adding that this creates an “opportunity to grow with our customers as they need to comply with those standards and similarly grow their business.”

SK Capital will pursue both organic and inorganic growth strategies. “There is opportunity to do M&A and we will be selectively evaluating that to complement our growth.”

Extension course

BV Investment Partners, a Boston-based PE firm focused on tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services, announced today the closing of a single-asset continuation fund transaction for Right Networks, a provider of cloud-based software for tax and accounting firms.

The deal continues BV’s ownership of the company and “reaffirms its commitment to supporting Right Networks’ long-term growth strategy,” according to the announcement. The new continuation fund acquired BVIP Fund VIII’s stake in Right Networks.

The transaction was led by Lexington Partners and co-led by StepStone Group, Kline Hill Partners, and Apogem Capital.

“We are pleased to have partnered with new and existing investors on this oversubscribed transaction,” Vikrant Raina, CEO and managing partner of BV, said. “It generated an attractive liquidity option for our Fund VIII LPs and gave us the opportunity to continue onward with the next phase of transformational growth of a proven platform.”

For more the rising trend of continuation funds, see ongoing coverage from Buyouts, including this story about a multi-asset fund deal run by Leonard Green & Partners.

Moving on

Elizabeth Crain is leaving Moelis & Co. to pursue other business interests, the New York-based investment bank confirmed. Widely considered one of the most influential women in M&A, Crain, who is a co-founder of the firm, has served as chief operating officer since its founding in 2007. She will depart at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

In a memo sent to employees and reviewed by PE Hub, Ken Moelis, chairman and CEO, said: “Over the last 22 years, Elizabeth and I have spoken multiple times a day, and her departure will be personally significant for me. As a co-founder and chief operating officer since the inception of Moelis & Company, she has been a driving force behind our collective success, and the impact of her legacy will be evident well into the future.” Prior to the firm’s founding, Crain and Moelis had worked together at UBS Investment Bank.

On October 1, Kate Pilcher Ciafone succeeded Crain in the role of COO, a move announced in March. At that time, the bank said that Crain would serve as vice chair. Ciafone is also a firm co-founder and has been the COO of investment banking at Moelis since 2019.

“I’ve accomplished what I’ve came to Moelis to do,” Crain told Bloomberg. “I look at our leadership team and everybody is at slightly different points in their careers and bringing a unique skill set that will drive this firm into the future.” She added that she is going to take some time before figuring out what to do next.

On that note, I’ll sign off. Tomorrow, Obey will be with you to close out the week, and I’ll be back on Monday.

All the best,

MK