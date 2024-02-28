Northleaf exits Denver toll road project Northwest Parkway

The buyer is VINCI Highways, a France-based subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, a concession operator and construction company.

Northleaf initially acquired their NWP ownership stake in 2017 and subsequently increased their ownership stake in 2023

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024

Based in Toronto, Northleaf has raised more than $24 billion to date

Northleaf Capital Partners has agreed to sell its 43.3 percent stake in Northwest Parkway, a Denver-based toll road project. The buyer is VINCI Highways, a France-based subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, a concession operator and construction company.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Northleaf initially acquired their NWP ownership stake in 2017 and subsequently increased their ownership stake in 2023.

“Northleaf’s successful exit from Northwest Parkway showcases the benefits of our infrastructure strategy and our focus on mid-market infrastructure assets with stable cashflow profiles, strong yield and inflation linkage,” said Jamie Storrow, head of infrastructure at Northleaf in a statement. “The ability to proactively source, prudently manage and opportunistically exit core infrastructure assets to deliver attractive returns for our investors is a hallmark of our investment approach.”

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

NWP was originally constructed in 2003.

Northleaf was advised on the transaction by Evercore (financial), Kirkland & Ellis (legal), C&M (traffic & revenue), KPMG (tax & accounting) and Arup (technical).

Based in Toronto, Northleaf has raised more than $24 billion to date.