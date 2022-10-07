Northleaf forms new platform Madison Street Renewables

MSR plans to invest $150 million in equity investments through 2025.

Peter Harsay, the former general counsel and board secretary of Lincoln Clean Energy, has been appointed CEO of MSR

Northleaf’s $5 billion infrastructure program targets direct, long-term investments in mid-market assets that deliver essential services in select OECD countries

Northleaf Capital Partners has more than $20 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date

Northleaf Capital Partners, a Toronto-based private markets investment firm, has established Madison Street Renewables, a new platform that will acquire lease income streams generated by renewable power projects across the U.S.

“The formation of MSR aims to provide Northleaf investors with access to long-term reliable revenue streams from a diversified portfolio of renewable power projects while simultaneously giving project landowners the ability to secure immediate upfront payment of their lease compensation,” said Olivier Laganière, managing director, infrastructure and head of Northleaf’s Los Angeles office.

Northleaf Capital Partners has more than $20 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices.

Northleaf’s portfolio includes more than 500 active investments in more than 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets.