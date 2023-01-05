NOVA-backed Harbor Logistics acquires ATS Logistics

Scudder Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O. and Jones Day advised NOVA on the deal

NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy/ energy transition, and communication sectors

NOVA was founded in 2017

Harbor Logistics, which is backed by NOVA Infrastructure, has acquired Charleston, South Carolina-based-based ATS Logistics Inc, a provider of transportation and warehousing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“ATS is an essential component of the Port of Charleston’s supply chain and import/export activity,” said Allison Kingsley, founder and partner of NOVA Infrastructure in a statement. “Combining the talented ATS team with Harbor Logistics brings additional operating expertise and complementary customer relationships to a strategically located port market with structural tailwinds.”

NOVA was advised on Scudder Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O. and Jones Day.

Founded in 2017, NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy/energy transition, and communication sectors.

Founded by NOVA Infrastructure and based in Charleston, Harbor Logistics is a diversified logistics company.