NOVA hires Choudhury as SVP, also appoints Troy and Frick as associates

All three are based in New York City.

Prior to joining NOVA, Choudhury was a principal at Glenfarne Group

Troy is returning to NOVA as a full-time associate after serving as a summer associate

Frick is a former investment fellow at Mobility Capital and a summer associate at McKinsey & Co

NOVA Infrastructure, a middle-market infrastructure investment firm, has hired Faisal Choudhury as senior vice president and Michael Troy and Noah Frick as associates.

All three are based in New York City.

“As we continue to grow our portfolio, attracting leading industry professionals to NOVA is imperative, which is why we’re pleased that Faisal, Michael and Noah have joined the NOVA Team,” said Chris Beall, founder and managing partner of NOVA Infrastructure, in a statement.

Prior to joining NOVA, Choudhury was a principal at Glenfarne Group. Before that, Choudhury worked at the International Finance Corporation in Istanbul and at Macquarie Capital in New York.

Troy is returning to NOVA in a full-time role after spending two summers with the firm as a summer associate and has previously worked in valuations as an analyst at Lincoln International.

Frick is a former investment fellow at Mobility Capital and a summer associate at McKinsey & Co. Prior to these experiences, he served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, Special Operations Command.

Nova was founded in 2017.