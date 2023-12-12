NOVA Infrastructure snaps up packaging firm A&R Bulk-Pak

A&R was advised on the transaction by IMG Business Advisors

NOVA Infrastructure has acquired A&R Bulk-Pak, a South Carolina-based provider of contract packaging, transloading, warehousing and other critical supply chain services for the petrochemical industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Over the past decade, the Port of Charleston has been one of the fastest-growing export hubs for the North American chemicals industry, and A&R has grown into a leading provider of critical supply chain solutions during that time,” commented Allison Kingsley, founder and partner of NOVA Infrastructure in a statement. “We believe this industry will continue to be a leading exporter into large and high-growth global end markets, and we are excited to support A&R as it expands its service offerings, grows its market footprint and further entrenches its long-term customer relationships.”

In tandem with this acquisition, A&R has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with NOVA portfolio company, Harbor Logistics, a provider of transportation, logistics and warehousing services in Charleston, South Carolina.

NOVA and Harbor Logistics were advised on the transaction by Scudder Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O. and Jones Day. A&R was advised on the transaction by IMG Business Advisors and legal counsel was provided by Brown Moskowitz & Kallen, P.C. and The Law Office of Joshua F. Laff.

