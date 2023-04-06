Novacap invests in digital media firm Static Media

Today, Static Media has more than 100 million monthly website sessions, 20 million YouTube subscribers, 15 million Facebook followers and 8 million Snapchat subscribers across its brands

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Novacap while Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Static Media while Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal advisor

Canadian private equity firm Novacap has invested in Static Media, an Indianapolis-based owner and operator of a portfolio of digital media brands providing content in food, lifestyle, media and entertainment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Static Media was founded in 2012 by Reggie Renner and Mike Langin. Today, Static Media has more than 100 million monthly website sessions, 20 million YouTube subscribers, 15 million Facebook followers and 8 million Snapchat subscribers across its brands.

“Reggie and team have done an outstanding job in the last few years building Static Media into a formidable digital media platform,” said Samuel Nasso, a principal at Novacap, in a statement. ”The partnership with Static Media marks an exciting opportunity for Novacap to support the fantastic roadmap of growth that the company has in place. The demand for digital content has been rapidly increasing, and we are confident that together with Static Media’s impressive track record of innovation and scale, we can further accelerate their growth and expand their market leadership.”

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Novacap while Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor. Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Static Media while Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal advisor.

Founded in 1981, Novacap has over C$8 billion of assets under management.