Novacap to buy 911 services operator INdigital

INdigital's current management team Mark Grady, Eric Hartman, and Jeff Humbarger will continue their roles as CEO, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer, respectively.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to INdigital while Dentons served as legal advisor

Foley & Lardner served as legal advisor to Novacap

With offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York, Novacap has over C$8 billion of assets under management

Novacap has agreed to acquire Communications Venture Corp, doing business as INdigital, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based next-generation 9-1-1 services developer and operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Novacap is proud to partner with INdigital, a leader in the essential field of Next Generation 9-1-1 services, underscoring our commitment to mission-critical technologies that enhance public safety,” said François Laflamme, senior partner at Novacap in a statement. “Their superior technological solutions and strong market positioning align perfectly with our investment philosophy.”

INdigital was founded in 1995.

The private equity firm was founded in 1981.