NYSCRF becomes GrowthCurve’s new LP

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has made an investment in GrowthCurve Capital’s inaugural fund, according to a source familiar with the transaction. No financial terms were disclosed.

In announcing the news, Sumit Rajpal, founder and CEO of GrowthCurve, former global Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, said in a statement, “We are building a platform that is forward-thinking and are deeply honored that a world-class institution such as NYSCRF sees the value that GrowthCurve can add and has chosen to invest with us.”

Founded in 2020, GrowthCurve seeks to invest in companies operating in the field of financial and information services, healthcare, and technology sectors. The middle-market buyout firm is based in New York City.

Headquartered in Albany, New York State Common Retirement Fund is one of the largest pension plans in the U.S.