NYSE’s Michael Harris optimistic about IPOs in 2024

Exits have been especially elusive in 2023, with mismatched pricing expectations thwarting M&A deals and a tough market for going public. PE Hub asked Michael Harris, global head of capital markets at the New York Stock Exchange, for his thoughts on the IPO market for private equity-backed companies and for his forecast for 2024. The Q&A with Harris is part of an ongoing series of PE Hub interviews with thought leaders on private equity dealmaking.

How do you respond to people who say the IPO market for PE-backed companies is shut down?

A number of sponsor-backed issuers have been able to IPO in 2023, but given the level of macroeconomic uncertainty, there has been a more recent slowdown in overall IPO issuance activity. The IPO market is cyclical and more subject to the effects of challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds. Every sponsor and management team must weigh those considerations in terms of market timing. Since the timeline of going public can take years, most advisers recommend their clients to be prepared to take advantage of market windows when the timing makes the most sense.

How have PE-backed IPOs fared in 2023?

As a general matter, I think the seller(s) of an IPO has less of a bearing on the investment performance of an IPO than the underlying issuer’s investment story and valuation. Some of the more important drivers to an IPO’s success are factors such as:

Deal specific issues such as underlying investment story, relative valuation, quality of management, IPO investor base and aftermarket support.

such as underlying investment story, relative valuation, quality of management, IPO investor base and aftermarket support. Market-related issues including current secondary market conditions at the time of issuance, overall market receptivity to new issuance, after-market performance of similar transactions and the relative cost of capital vs other markets.

including current secondary market conditions at the time of issuance, overall market receptivity to new issuance, after-market performance of similar transactions and the relative cost of capital vs other markets. Macroeconomic-related issues like overall level of interest rates, credit spreads and volatility.

What’s the backlog of PE-backed companies that are waiting to go public?

The actual number of IPO issuers in the backlog is uncertain due to the confidential nature of the filing process. Since 2017, all issuers have the ability to submit draft registration statements related to IPOs for review by the SEC on a confidential basis. The process benefits issuers both in allowing them greater flexibility in planning their IPOs and by decreasing the amount of time that they are subject to market fluctuations. As a result, the backlog of issuers who have filed registration statements confidentially is much larger than those who have publicly filed.

What do you recommend IPO-bound companies do now? What is the NYSE doing to help them?

The transition from being a private company to a public company is complex and can involve many factors. Some of the key areas that management teams often consider:

Identifying the team of advisers, which includes lawyers, auditors, consultants and banks. Management will need to evaluate whether their existing relationships have relevant public company capability and experience. For example, if a company’s existing external auditor doesn’t have public company experience, hiring a new firm that may need to re-audit existing financial statements can take considerable time.

Management will need to evaluate whether their existing relationships have relevant public company capability and experience. For example, if a company’s existing external auditor doesn’t have public company experience, hiring a new firm that may need to re-audit existing financial statements can take considerable time. Developing core performance metrics . Most management teams use KPIs directionally and for financial planning purposes (cashflow, budgeting etc). An ongoing key goal for the company’s finance team is to develop a predictive financial model that can provide public investors with visibility for the key performance metrics relevant to the company’s comp group. Often, private companies provide guidance internally on a public company timetable based on the metrics that public investors value, allowing the company to track historical performance based on key metrics while fine-tuning the accuracy of their model over time.

. Most management teams use KPIs directionally and for financial planning purposes (cashflow, budgeting etc). An ongoing key goal for the company’s finance team is to develop a predictive financial model that can provide public investors with visibility for the key performance metrics relevant to the company’s comp group. Often, private companies provide guidance internally on a public company timetable based on the metrics that public investors value, allowing the company to track historical performance based on key metrics while fine-tuning the accuracy of their model over time. Solving key structural issues. Significant corporate changes are often easier while a company is private such as converting the form of incorporation or state of incorporation, effecting a stock/reverse stock split, or making changes to bylaws, governance rights or share classes.

Significant corporate changes are often easier while a company is private such as converting the form of incorporation or state of incorporation, effecting a stock/reverse stock split, or making changes to bylaws, governance rights or share classes. Aligning on equity story . Participating in industry conferences and increasing both investor and external brand awareness prior to going public can help companies hone their equity story and clearly define key investment themes for investors and stakeholders. The NYSE boasts the largest social media following among exchanges, an inhouse TV production studio and a wide variety of uniquely-curated visibility tools.

. Participating in industry conferences and increasing both investor and external brand awareness prior to going public can help companies hone their equity story and clearly define key investment themes for investors and stakeholders. The NYSE boasts the largest social media following among exchanges, an inhouse TV production studio and a wide variety of uniquely-curated visibility tools. Assessing board composition . With few exceptions, NYSE listing rules require majority independent boards. Additionally, most proxy advisory firms and large institutional advisers prefer these boards. The NYSE also offers listed companies a suite of tools to address key issues such as governance, which includes the Board Advisory Council. The council was established in 2019 to address diversity at the board level by creating a pool of more than 700 diverse board-ready candidates for companies seeking directors.

. With few exceptions, NYSE listing rules require majority independent boards. Additionally, most proxy advisory firms and large institutional advisers prefer these boards. The NYSE also offers listed companies a suite of tools to address key issues such as governance, which includes the Board Advisory Council. The council was established in 2019 to address diversity at the board level by creating a pool of more than 700 diverse board-ready candidates for companies seeking directors. Ensuring compliance with EU CSRD standards. Certain issuers with global operations with EU-subsidiaries may also be subject to the future reporting and disclosure requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The goal of the CSRD is to bring greater accountability to environmental and social impact of their business activities by embedding sustainability goals into the annual reporting process. While the primary scope is directed toward EU businesses, non-EU companies with “qualifying” EU subsidiaries are also affected. As a result, private companies that may be affected should factor their compliance with CSRD standards into their overall IPO readiness timeline.

What’s your forecast for PE-backed IPOs in 2024?

There is a healthy pipeline of IPOs at the NYSE, among US and international issuers and across industry sectors. Private equity and VC-backed transactions continue to represent a meaningful portion of that backlog. Given a more positive macroeconomic backdrop, a continued low volatility environment and greater clarity on future developments geopolitically, we are optimistic that 2024 will be a year of heightened issuance activity.