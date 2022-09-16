O2-backed BerlinRosen invests in brand consultancy Derris

BerlinRosen is a full-service communications firm with more than 300 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles.

O2 invested in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

Founded by CEO Jesse Derris and Partner Lisa Frank in 2013, Derris has played a strategic role in launching and marketing some of the biggest brands in fashion, lifestyle, and other direct-to-consumer sectors over the past decade, including Warby Parker, Everlane, and Glossier.

The firm is based in New York, with an additional office in London. Jesse Derris and Lisa Frank will continue to lead the firm under the Derris brand name.

On the transaction, Sean Darin at O2 said in a statement, “Derris has demonstrated phenomenal success building brands in a marketplace that now more than ever requires consumer-facing businesses to uniquely differentiate themselves. We are thrilled to bring on Jesse, Lisa, and the rest of the Derris team onto the BerlinRosen platform and are excited for the growth we will achieve in partnership.”

BerlinRosen is a full-service communications firm with more than 300 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. It was founded in 2005.

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.