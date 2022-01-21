O2-backed First Class Air Holdings makes two investments

First Class Air Holdings, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has invested in two companies: Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products.

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan – January 2022 – O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through First Class Air Holdings (www.firstclassairsupport.com) it has made an investment in and partnered with Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products (www.avi-aviation.com) to support its strategic growth plan.

Isac Roths, CEO of First Class Air Holdings, commented, “Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products are known across the aviation industry as premier providers of emergency equipment products and services. We are excited to have German and his team join First Class Air Holdings and are committed to providing best-in-class customer service. We believe there are significant revenue synergies, with an opportunity to bring superior value and innovative solutions to a broad set of cargo freighter and commercial aviation customers.”

Aviation Inflatables is the largest independent evacuation slide, raft, and life vest MRO facility in the Americas serving the aerospace industry. Aviation Inflatables is a licensed FAA and EASA repair station, aftermarket distributor, and PMA licensee/manufacturer with an onsite DER. Survival Products is the leading manufacturer of life rafts and related products for general and corporate aviation as well as the marine industry. Survival Products manufactures a series of 4-12 person FAA-approved, TSO life rafts with distributors and certified service/repairs stations worldwide.

German Alvarez, Founder and President of Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products, commented, “First Class Air Holdings and O2 are a great fit for our organization and will help us reach our full growth potential. This partnership will allow us to grow our geographic presence, make strategic investments in our organization, and enhance our capabilities for customers. Isac and I share the same vision for the future and we are excited to partner together.”

Charlie Miller of O2 Investment Partners commented, “We are honored to welcome the Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products team to First Class Air Holdings. The combination of Aviation Inflatables, Survival Products, and First Class Air Holdings is highly complementary, adding proprietary MRO services, exceptional engineering capabilities, and new customer relationships to the platform. German has built a great team and terrific business and we look forward to supporting his strategic growth plans.”

About First Class Air Holdings:

First Class Air Holdings distributes aftermarket aircraft components worldwide, performs FAA certified maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and provides end of life aircraft disassembly and storage solutions. First Class Air Holdings is headquartered in Louisville, KY with additional support locations in Miami, FL; Pensacola, FL; Victorville, CA; Istanbul, Turkey; and the United Kingdom.

About Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products:

