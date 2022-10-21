O2-backed SIB invests in Amazon tech partner GETIDA

Since March 2020, SIB has completed six add-on investments

SIB, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in GETIDA, a tech company that offers Amazon sellers auditing and reconciliation solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, SIB is a provider of fixed cost reduction services.

Since March 2020, SIB has completed six add-on investments.

GETIDA is led Eytan Wiener, Yoni Mazor, and Max Borin.

Pat Corden, a partner at O2, said in a statement, “The technology, innovative solutions, and unique culture of GETIDA perfectly align with the spend management thesis for the SIB platform. Our strategy of helping organizations manage costs and increase profitability is highly relevant in this economic environment. We are excited to partner with the GETIDA team and look forward to continued growth. We would also like to express gratitude to our financial partners Tree Line Capital Partners, Stellus Capital Management, Capital Southwest, and LBC Small Cap for their continued support in this investment and our thesis.”

GETIDA was formed in 2015.

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies.