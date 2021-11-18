Oak Hill and CPPIB to recapitalize Berlin Packaging

Oak Hill Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have agreed to recapitalize Berlin Packaging to facilitate the next stage of its growth.

Oak Hill Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have agreed to recapitalize Berlin Packaging to facilitate the next stage of its growth. No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to close this year. Berlin, a Chicago-based hybrid packaging products and services supplier, has been backed by Oak Hill since 2014 and CPPIB since 2018.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) have entered into a definitive recapitalization agreement with Berlin Packaging L.L.C. (“Berlin Packaging”) to facilitate the next stage of its growth.

The Berlin Packaging management team, including Global CEO and President, Bill Hayes, will make a significant investment in the company alongside Oak Hill and CPP Investments. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Berlin Packaging is a global supplier of packaging products and services across multiple substrates and end-markets, providing customers of all sizes with solutions to meet their business needs. With annual sales approaching US$2.5 billion, Berlin Packaging is the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company’s unique business model combines the best elements of manufacturers, distributors, and value-added service providers. Berlin Packaging’s range of services includes structural packaging and brand design, sustainability solutions, worldwide sourcing, global warehousing and logistics, and quality and lab testing services.

“We are excited that our relationship with valued investors, Oak Hill and CPP Investments, will continue. We have multiple strategic initiatives underway, including expanding our digital and e-commerce capabilities, increasing our portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, and continuing our track record of accretive acquisitions across the company’s key geographic regions of Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). This recapitalization will help accelerate all of those important initiatives,” said Bill Hayes.

“We started our partnership with Berlin Packaging back in 2014,” said Brian Cherry, a Managing Partner at Oak Hill. “The company now operates on four continents and continues to be a best-in-class business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bill and his management team and maximizing the sizeable growth opportunities ahead.”

“Berlin Packaging’s growth and commitment to innovation continues to deliver value for its customers and suppliers, making the company a good fit for our long-term investment strategy,” said Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, Direct Private Equity, CPP Investments. “We look forward to supporting Berlin Packaging in its next phase of growth and international expansion alongside our equity partner, Oak Hill, as well as Bill and the management team.”

About Berlin Packaging L.L.C.

Berlin Packaging is the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with structural packaging and brand design, sustainability solutions, worldwide sourcing, global warehousing and logistics, and quality and lab testing services, for customers of all sizes across all industries. Berlin Packaging combines the best elements of manufacturers, distributors, and value-added service providers. Berlin Packaging’s mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. For more information, please visit BerlinPackaging.com.