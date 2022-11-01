Oak Hill and Genstar-backed Mercer Advisors acquires wealth management firm Cunningham

Cunningham serves clients with assets under management of about $360 million

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Mark D. Cunningham, a wealth management firm in Bellaire, Texas. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mercer Advisors is a national registered investment advisor.

Cunningham serves clients with assets under management of about $360 million.

Mark D. Cunningham founded Cunningham in 1997.

David Barton, who led the acquisition of Cunningham on behalf of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “Mark has built a wonderful business with a strong team. He leads with financial planning as we do, and we could not be more excited that he and his staff are joining the Mercer Advisors team.”

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors has over $39 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 790 employees, and operates nationally through 80+ offices across the country.

This deal marks Mercer’s 15th acquisition of a wealth manager in 2022, according to a spokesperson for the firm. For more on previous acquisitions, see PE Hub‘s recent story.