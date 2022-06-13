Oak Hill and Genstar-backed Mercer Advisors picks up Bivin

With the acquisition, Mercer aims to expand its presence in the Midwest.

Mercer, a national RIA based in Denver, is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital

“This is a perfect partnership that is accretive to both parties,” said David Barton of Mercer

Bivin’s entire team will join Mercer

Mercer Advisors, a registered investment advisor backed by private equity firms Oak Hill and Genstar, has acquired Bivin and Associates in a deal that aims to expand its presence in the Midwest.

Oak Hill Capital has a track record of investing in RIAs and is headquartered in New York.

Genstar Capital is headquartered in San Francisco and has a number of RIAs and financial services companies in its portfolio including Cetera Financial Group, Alera Group and Obsidian.

Mercer Advisors is a full service wealth manager and RIA headquartered in New York. It has a long track record of acquiring RIAs which has contributed to its growth in AUM from $16.5 billion in 2017 to the $34 billion it manages as of May 2022.

Bivin and Associates is a wealth management firm headquartered in Ponca City, Oklahoma. It has assets under management of approximately $130 million and was founded in 1994 by Stan Bivin. It is a full-service financial firm that offers financial planning and professional investment management services to individuals and business owners.

Stan Bivin said of the deal “In searching for a new partner to help us grow and add needed scale and leverage, we looked for a partner that shared our values. After talking with David Barton, Vice Chairman and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Mercer Advisors, we knew we found the right partner that shared a high commitment to the highest quality client care.”

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, “Stan and his team have built a great business, a strong team and they are a highly respected group of wealth management professionals. We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Ponca City, Oklahoma and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”