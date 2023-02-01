Oak Hill partners up with Renick to form new platform Petauri Health

Oak Hill aims to deploy in excess of $250 million behind this initiative over time.

Oak Hill Capital has teamed up with Dan Renick to form Petauri Health, a New York City-based pharmaceutical commercialization services platform.

Petauri Health will seek to acquire and combine companies with expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics.

Oak Hill aims to deploy in excess of $250 million behind this initiative over time.

Renick will serve as CEO of Petauri Health. Previously, he was founding executive and president of Precision Value & Health following their acquisition of Hobart Group Holdings in 2013. Renick was also director of corporate pharmacy management at Humana Inc, and also held the position of national director of Pharmacy Networks.

“We look forward to working with Dan to construct a leading and purpose-built pharmaceutical services commercialization company,” said Micah Meisel, a partner and head of healthcare at Oak Hill Capital, in a statement. “Dan’s deep subject matter expertise and broad experience across multiple therapeutic areas and healthcare services make him an ideal partner as Oak Hill endeavors to assemble a platform in this attractive industry.”

Oak Hill is focused on the North America middle-market.