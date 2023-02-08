Oaktree to acquire Enercon Services from AEI

AEI acquired Enercon in February 2021

AE Industrial Partners has agreed to sell Enercon Services, an engineering and environmental services firm, to Oaktree Capital Management. No financial terms were disclosed.

AEI will retain a minority interest in Enercon. AEI acquired Enercon in February 2021.

Enercon was founded in 1983.

“Over the course of our ownership, we worked closely with the Enercon team to build upon its strong foundation and expand its service offerings and geographic reach,” said Michael Greene, a managing partner at AEI, in a statement. “Enercon has solidified its position as a leader in specialized engineering services, and we believe that the company is well positioned to benefit from the attractive tailwinds in its energy and environmental end markets.”

Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to AEI on the transaction.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, AEI targets the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.