Oaktree to sell sports and lifestyle company Boardriders to Authentic Brands Group

Based in New York City, Authentic Brands Group is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform.

The deal includes brands in board sports, such as Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, VonZipper and Honolua

The deal is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of this year

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are acting as financial advisors to Authentic while Moelis & Company LLC is acting as a financial advisor to Boardriders and Oaktree

Authentic Brands Group has agreed to acquire Boardriders, a Huntington Beach, California-based action sports and lifestyle company, from Oaktree Capital Management LP.

The acquisition includes brands in board sports, such as Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, VonZipper and Honolua.

Additionally, the acquisition includes Surf Dive ‘n Ski, a lifestyle retailer in Australia with a fleet of more than 80 locations and robust e-commerce platform.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of this year.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are acting as financial advisors to Authentic while Moelis & Company LLC is acting as a financial advisor to Boardriders and Oaktree.

Based in New York City, Authentic Brands Group is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform. Authentic owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned brands.