Occidental inks deal to acquire Lime Rock-backed oil and gas producer CrownRock

Occidental, an international energy company, has agreed to acquire Midland-based oil and gas producer CrownRock L.P., a joint venture of CrownQuest Operating LLC and Lime Rock Partners. The deal is valued at about $12 billion.

“Occidental’s purchase of CrownRock is a multi-win proposition for CrownRock, our employees and customers, and our community,” said CrownQuest Operating Chief Executive Officer Tim Dunn. “We congratulate Occidental and look forward to seeing their historically successful company continue to grow and prosper.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Occidental’s financial advisor is BofA Securities while Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel.

CrownRock’s joint-lead financial advisors are Goldman Sachs and TPH&Co, the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners. CrownRock’s legal advisor is Vinson & Elkins LLP.

Since its inception in 1998, Lime Rock Management has raised over $10 billion. Lime Rock invests in the energy industry.