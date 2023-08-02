OceanSound-backed Gannett Fleming acquires engineering consultant DiGioia Gray

Gannett Fleming is a provider of engineering and infrastructure solutions.

Gannett Fleming, which is backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired DiGioia Gray, a Pennsylvania-based provider of power delivery, geosciences, geotechnical, and civil engineering solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gannett Fleming is a provider of engineering and infrastructure solutions.

DiGioia Gray was founded in 2004 by Tony DiGioia Jr. and Dick Gray.

“For over 100 years, Gannett Fleming has helped our clients develop modern infrastructure solutions that span transportation, electrification, and water management,” said Bob Scaer, PE, CEO of Gannett Fleming in a statement. “The acquisition of DiGioia Gray will add to our portfolio of differentiated, technology-enabled solutions, all while supporting significant drivers of grid and energy resilience. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the DiGioia Gray team.”

Gannett Fleming was founded in 1915.

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm backs technology and technology-enabled services companies.