OceanSound-backed Lynx Software Technologies taps Maillet as CRO

In this new role, Maillet will oversee Lynx's go-to-market function, strategic account management and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed.

Previously, Maillet worked at Mercury Systems where he served as vice president of product line sales

Earlier in his career, Maillet held several senior sales roles over nearly fifteen years with Wind River Systems

Based in San Jose, California, Lynx Software Technologies develops open architecture software solutions for mission-critical embedded systems

Lynx Software Technologies, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, has named Al Maillet as chief revenue officer. In this new role, Maillet will oversee Lynx’s go-to-market function, strategic account management and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed.

Previously, Maillet worked at Mercury Systems where he served as vice president of product line sales. Earlier in his career, Maillet held several senior sales roles over nearly fifteen years with Wind River Systems. Maillet has also held several senior growth-focused roles at technology companies spanning multiple end-markets, including Qognify, IneoQuest Technologies, Redline Trading Solutions, and NextHop Technologies.

Ian Ferguson, who in addition to serving as Lynx’s vice president of marketing & partnerships has served as the interim vice president of sales, will return to a full-time focus on driving the company’s top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts and establishing industry partnerships with leading technology providers.

“Our customers are looking toward the implementation of flexible, open architecture software solutions to enable their mission critical systems,” said Reed. “Al’s longstanding experience in the aerospace and defense end markets, with Mercury Systems and Wind River, will help Lynx as we accelerate our organic growth initiatives, and I’m excited to welcome a sales leader such as Al who has a track record of establishing scalable processes, building high-performance teams, and exceeding sales targets to our executive leadership team.”

Based in San Jose, California, Lynx Software Technologies develops open architecture software solutions for mission-critical embedded systems in aerospace, defense, industrial, and critical infrastructure end-markets.