OceanSound-backed RMA acquires geotechnical and environmental testing firm GeoTest

RMA Companies, which is backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired Washington-based GeoTest, a provider of of geotechnical, environmental, materials testing, specialty inspection and building science services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services.

Kevin Richardson and Jeremy Wolf will continue to lead GeoTest.

“The addition of GeoTest supports our strategic expansion in the Pacific Northwest, following our prior acquisition of Northwest Geotech in Oregon,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA, in a statement. “GeoTest’s leadership in building envelope and fenestration testing services, expertise in the petrochemical end-market, and advanced lab capabilities enables significant cross-sell opportunities across the RMA companies. We are excited to welcome Kevin, Jeremy, and the rest of the GeoTest team.”

RMA was founded in 1962 and GeoTest was founded in 1993.

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in middle-market technology and technology-enabled services companies.