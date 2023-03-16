OceanSound-backed RMA acquires mechanical sampling firm A.J. Edmond

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection and certification services.

RMA was founded in 1962 and A.J. Edmond was founded in 1965

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets

OceanSound backs middle-market businesses

RMA Companies, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, has acquired Long Beach, California-based A.J. Edmond, a provider of inspection, sampling and analytical services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“A.J. Edmond is one of the leading providers of mechanical sampling and analytical testing services for petroleum and solid fuel byproducts,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA, in a statement. Their strategic positioning in ports and refineries adds new clients in the petrochemical industry to supplement our range of laboratory testing services for critical infrastructure end-markets, following our previous acquisition of PRI. We look forward to providing these services and driving cross-sell opportunities across the RMA companies.”

