OceanSound-backed RMA acquires PRI Group

RMA Companies, backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired PRI Group, a provider of testing, product development, validation, and certification services to the asphalt, transportation and building materials end-markets.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

PRI provides independent third-party testing, evaluation, and other technical services for several critical infrastructure end-markets. The firm is based in Tampa, Florida.

“The addition of PRI supports our strategic expansion into the Southeast and bolsters our TICC portfolio,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA.

RMA has completed six acquisitions since December 2021 as it executes a growth strategy to build a national platform for testing and inspection services, according to a release.

RMA is a national provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification services. The firm is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

OceanSound is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.