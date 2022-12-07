OceanSound-backed RMA buys environmental consulting firm Northwest Geotech

RMA is a provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical public and private infrastructure assets.

RMA, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, has acquired Northwest Geotech, an Oregon-based provider of geotechnical engineering and environmental consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition of NGI is RMA’s third transaction since December 2021.

Northwest Geotech has served private and public customers across several end-markets throughout the Pacific Northwest since 1983.

“Increasing investment in critical infrastructure will create a need for highly qualified, local experts to support the delivery of complex projects throughout the United States,” said Ed Lyon, RMA’s CEO in a statement. “Northwest Geotech has served municipalities, public agencies, asset owners, and contractors throughout the Pacific Northwest for nearly 40 years. I am delighted to welcome the NGI team to the RMA family. The acquisition enhances RMA’s portfolio of testing and inspection service capabilities through the addition of advanced soils mechanics lab capabilities and enables significant cross-sell opportunities across the combined customer base of RMA and NGI.”

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical public and private infrastructure assets.

New York-based OceanSound Partners targets technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.