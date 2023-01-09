OceanSound invests in engineering and infrastructure solutions firm Gannett Fleming

Gannett Fleming will continue to operate under the leadership of its existing management team, who will retain a significant ownership interest in the company.

Gannett Fleming, an engineering and infrastructure solutions provider, has secured an undisclosed investment from OceanSound Partners.

“The need for sustainable infrastructure optimizing total lifecycle cost of ownership is becoming more urgent as climate change accelerates and decades of underinvestment in critical infrastructure accumulates. Gannett Fleming has differentiated technology-enabled solutions spanning transportation, electrification, and water management that make them well-positioned to capitalize on growth of the infrastructure services market,” said Joe Benavides, managing partner of OceanSound in a statement. “We are confident that our approach to value creation can catalyze further growth at Gannett Fleming. Gannett Fleming is a storied franchise in the infrastructure consulting market and we are thrilled to partner with its management and highly-skilled employees to further enhance the company’s value proposition to its customers.”

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Gannett Fleming while Holland & Knight LLP served as legal advisor. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to OceanSound.

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in middle-market technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.