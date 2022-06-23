OceanSound invests in Lynx Software Technologies

Stonepine Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Lynx on the deal

OceanSound has made an investment in San Jose, California-based Lynx Software Technologies, a developer of architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the investment, Gurjot Singh, CEO of Lynx, said in a statement: “Lynx has a decades-long track record of supporting the deployment of systems at the mission critical edge and the investment from OceanSound validates the differentiation of our core products and the hard work of our exceptionally talented and dedicated team. We selected OceanSound as our partner due to their extensive experience investing at the intersection of the commercial and government technology markets and look forward to leveraging their expertise in accelerating growth and driving operational excellence.”

Stonepine Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Lynx while DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to OceanSound.

Founded in 1988, Lynx Software Technologies’ software solutions support safe computing for applications requiring the strictest standards for certification and compliance.

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets.