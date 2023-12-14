OceanSound Partners-backed RMA acquires Rone Engineering

RMA is a provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets.

RMA, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, has acquired Dallas-based Rone Engineering, a geotechnical engineering, materials testing, and environmental services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets.

“The addition of Rone to the RMA family marks our seventh acquisition of 2023, which has been a monumental year of growth,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA in a statement. “Rone operates offices in the critical Texas Triangle that is poised to receive over $17 billion in IIJA funding over the next five years. We are excited to partner with Richard and his team to expand the services that Rone can offer their clients and to be able to serve our existing RMA clients in the Texas market. The combination of our firms will create exciting opportunities for both our clients and our employees.”

