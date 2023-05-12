OCLI Vision buys ophthalmology practice Crossroads Eye Care Associates

OCLI Vision is backed by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners.

OCLI Vision has acquired Crossroads Eye Care Associates, a Pennsylvania-based ophthalmology practice.No financial terms were disclosed.

OCLI Vision is backed by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners, an organization serving many of the top ophthalmologists, optometrists and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Spectrum Vision Partners is backed by Blue Sea Capital.

With the acquisition of Crossroads, Spectrum Vision Partners now operates 15 eye care clinics and two surgery centers in the state.

“It is with great excitement that I welcome the team from Crossroads Eye Care Associates to the OCLI Vision team! We love expanding our team of talented eye care providers,” said Tom Burke, CEO of Spectrum Vision Partners, in a statement. “With the addition of Dr. Thomas D’Orazio, an experienced ophthalmologist, and Dr. Rebecca Knorr-Peters, a comprehensive optometrist, we’re able to provide more communities in PA access to top-tier, innovative eye care services. With each new acquisition, we enhance our ability to meet our patients’ unique needs.”

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision is an ophthalmology practice that has locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Blue Sea Capital invests in the lower middle market. The firm has over $1.3 billion in committed capital and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth.