Canadian affiliate of PE-backed Barcodes buys EXA Systémes

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO and MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ – OCR Canada Ltd., Canada’s leading value-added reseller of data collection and automated identification data capture (AIDC) solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of EXA Systémes Inc (EXA). Since it’s founding in 1988, Québec-based EXA has delivered flexible, scalable and cost-effective warehousing management, machine vision and labelling solutions in a variety of industry segments to customers across Canada.

Expanding our capabilities in automation solutions and Québec has been a strategic priority to further our value proposition to our customers.

EXA’s product and service offerings will complement OCR Canada’s innovative portfolio of barcoding, telemetric, wireless networking, enterprise mobility, and RFID products and industry-leading services and repair capabilities. OCR Canada has locations across Canada and works in collaboration with an array of Global manufacturing partners to best serve small-to enterprise-sized customers, both locally and nationally.

“We are excited to finalize the acquisition of EXA Systems as it solidifies and adds to OCR Canada’s current presence in Quebec. With the talented EXA personnel’s high level of industry expertise, it strengthens our teams, and adds automation solutions such as Vision, Print & Apply, and Weight Dimensioning, to our existing Mobility, Print, Data collection & Managed services. Together, we will continue serve the customers of EXA and welcome them into the OCR family. We are ecstatic in the solutions, services, people and future growth EXA adds to OCR Canada and most importantly to our client base,” said Tony Mastrangeli, Senior VP and General Manager of OCR Canada.

Here is what customers can expect with the combination of Exa’s product and service offerings with that of OCR’s and it’s over 40-year track record of providing enhanced automation capabilities to its customer’s allowing them to digitally capture and act on data related to their assets, people, and transactions:

Starting today, Exa’s customers will have access to an expanded suite of product and extended care service offerings and 80+ product and service experts ready to assist

Customers will now have access to an expanded national network of professional sales and support teams in 5 locations serving customers coast to coast, with offices in Québec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia

Following OCR Canada’s three previous acquisitions, the combined entities will offer a broadened focus on customers in the Province of Québec

Robert Cyr, President & CEO of EXA Systémes Inc. comments, “It is with great pleasure that I make this transaction. Among several purchase offers, my choice was with OCR the company best placed to ensure the continuity of the success acquired by EXA through all these years. By keeping the whole team and adding the one from OCR Québec, our customers will be able to benefit from this larger family of experts to integrate and enhance your projects. I loved all these 34 years in an exciting field and with an exceptional clientele. It is certainly with a little emotion that I transfer the reins, but I do it above all with confidence to the next generation.

I thank you all, Customers, and Suppliers for allowing me to follow this path filled with joy and satisfaction. I also thank Odyssey Investment, Barcodes Group and OCR Canada for continuing this journey with their great team of professional and experienced people.”

Lesley English, CFO & VP of Operations for OCR Canada notes, “We are all excited to add EXA’s diversified products and knowledgeable team members to the OCR family and look forward to growing our collective businesses together.”

Daniel Nettesheim, President & CEO of Barcodes Group, the parent company of OCR Canada, stated, “Expanding our capabilities in automation solutions and Québec has been a strategic priority to further our value proposition to our customers. Robert and his team have been building EXA for 40 years. We are excited to welcome them to our global company and further invest in the talent and solutions they have built.”

About OCR Canada: Headquartered in Markham, Ontario with offices across Canada, OCR Canada is a leading information technology solution provider of products and services to automate organizations and their processes. Founded in 1981, the Company provides end-to-end data capture, managed services and Wi-Fi solutions to its customers in the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, construction, utilities, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, government, hospitality and retail industries.

About Exa: Founded and located in Saint-Laurent, Québec, has for over 35 years of specialized in the integration and optimization of logistics operations. With offices in Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto, Exa is the recipient of 2021 Alpha Award for excellence and dynamism in the Manufacturing – Electronic Products and Equipment, Information Technology category awarded annually by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent – Mont-Royal, Québec.

About Barcodes Group: The parent company of Barcodes, Inc. and OCR Canada, headquartered in Chicago, IL, with corporate offices across the globe, is a leading information technology solution provider with more than a 25-year history of providing products and services to automate businesses. Barcodes has partnered with Odyssey Investment Partners to leverage their private equity capital and experience to drive strategic growth.