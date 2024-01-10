OCTS makes three acquisitions, forms Tricor-backed Overland Group

The new Overland Group is a specialty container transportation company operating in Western Canada.

OCTS is an Acheson, Alberta-based full-service container drayage and storage provider

Its three acquisitions are A&L Intermodal, a Calgary-based intermodal drayage company, and sites for two rail-served, intermodal terminals

The new Overland Group is backed by Tricor Pacific Capital, a Vancouver-based, family-owned private equity firm

Overland Container Transportation Services (OCTS) has closed three acquisitions to form Overland Group, a specialty container transportation company operating in Western Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

OCTS is an Acheson, Alberta-based full-service container drayage and storage provider, including transloading and flat-deck trucking.

Its three acquisitions are A&L Intermodal, a Calgary-based intermodal drayage company; 50 acres in Edmonton, including a rail-served, intermodal terminal; and 160 acres in Calgary, a development site for another rail-served, intermodal terminal.

The new Overland Group is backed by Tricor Pacific Capital, a Vancouver-based, family-owned private equity firm. Derek Senft, a managing director of Tricor, will lead the company.

Concerning the deal, Senft said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to invest even deeper in OCTS’ and A&L’s operations, real estate and people. We have an incredible team who care deeply about their work. We envision building the Overland Group into a family of related specialty container transportation businesses across Canada, led by exceptional operating partners, that we can grow over the very long term. Our goal is to build a thriving, specialty transportation organization, creating working lives that are more rewarding for all, making a positive community impact that we can all be proud of. I am excited for what the future holds.”

Bryan & Company acted as legal counsel for OCTS, BMO Bank of Montreal provided debt financing, PwC provided tax structuring services and Deloitte provided transaction advisory services.