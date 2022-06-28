Odyssey-backed Planet Group to acquire Future State Consulting

Future State Consulting was founded in 2012 by Dann Black and Harrison Bishop

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, has agreed to acquire Future State Consulting, a provider of technology talent and consulting solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Over the last three years, The Planet Group has made significant investments (both organically and via acquisition) in building out its technology offerings with the launch of Planet Technology and the acquisitions of Launch Consulting Group, Strive Consulting, OmniPoint Staffing, I.T. Works Recruitment, Interactive Business Systems and WinterWyman.

Future State Consulting was founded in 2012 by Dann Black and Harrison Bishop in Portland, Oregon.

“Future State Consulting is a natural partner for us. Their industry leading capabilities in digital transformation are an important step forward in Planet’s technology consulting growth plan,” said Tim Simmerly, President of The Planet Group, in a statement. “Future State not only aligns with the firm’s technology expertise, it also matches with Planet’s culture that is driven by an entrepreneurial spirit.”

