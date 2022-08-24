Odyssey-backed ProPharma acquires regulatory medical company OSR

ProPharma Group is a provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies.

ProPharma partnered with Odyssey Investment Partners in October 2020

Edgemont Partners was financial advisor to OneSource Regulatory

OSR was established in 2015

ProPharma Group, which is backed by Odyssey Investment Partners, has acquired OneSource Regulatory, a McKinney, Texas-based provider of pre- and post-approval regulatory, medical and marketing operations services.

“The partnership with OneSource Regulatory is a critical step in reinforcing ProPharma Group as a worldwide leader in providing end-to-end solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic industries,” said ProPharma Group’s CEO Michael Stomberg, in a statement. “The addition of OSRs leadership and expertise expands ProPharma Group’s capabilities around regulatory compliance and extends our regulatory offerings further into the commercialization lifecycle. Working together will accelerate the success and operational excellence of our clients globally. We are excited to see what the future holds for OneSource Regulatory and ProPharma Group.”

ProPharma partnered with Odyssey Investment Partners in October 2020.

Edgemont Partners was financial advisor to OneSource Regulatory.

ProPharma Group is a provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. ProPharma was founded in 2001.

OSR was established in 2015.

\Odyssey Investment Partners backs middle-market companies.