Odyssey-backed ProPharma Group appoints Katz as chief strategy officer

Katz joins ProPharma Group from Syneos Health, where he served most recently as senior vice president, global head solution development.

ProPharma Group is a provider of regulatory, clinical and compliance services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies

Katz is a former U.S. Marine

Odyssey Investment Partners invests in the middle market

ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, has named Bryan Katz as chief strategy officer/head of corporate development.

Katz joins ProPharma Group from Syneos Health, where he served most recently as senior vice president, global head solution development. During his tenure at Syneos Health, he led new product innovation across emerging biopharma and biotech segments, focusing on the design, incubation, and introduction of new solutions that enhance the viability and accessibility of novel therapeutics.

A U.S. Marine, Katz received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where he also earned his BS in chemical engineering, specializing in process dynamics and control.

In addition to his role of chief strategy officer, Katz will be responsible for corporate development, where he will lead ProPharma Group’s M&A strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryan Katz as our new chief strategy officer and head of corporate development,” said Michael Stomberg, ProPharma Group’s CEO, in a statement. “Bryan’s expertise will enable ProPharma Group to further accelerate our growth strategy both organically and through acquisition. Bryan’s extensive knowledge and technical expertise within the life sciences industry will provide an invaluable advantage as we explore strategic opportunities at all levels of the organization.”

ProPharma Group is a provider of regulatory, clinical and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. ProPharma was founded in 2001.

Odyssey Investment Partners invests in the middle market.