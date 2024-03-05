OEP-backed Muelhan Wind Service bags Energy Wind & Renewables

EWR is based in Rocky View County, Alberta

OEP acquired Muehlhan in 2022

MWS is a wind turbine installation and maintenance solutions provider

One Equity Partners’ (OEP) portfolio company Muehlhan Wind Service (MWS) has acquired Energy Wind & Renewables (EWR), a Rocky View County, Alberta-based full-service wind energy solutions provider.

EWR provides utility sized installation services, main component exchange services and tailored crane solutions.

No financial terms were disclosed.

MWS has also acquired the right to the name EWR.

The acquisition will allow MWS to expand into the North American market by leveraging EWR’s presence and expertise in the Canadian wind industry, according to a release.

“North America is a key market for us, and EWR’s established presence and reputation here are invaluable as we continue to grow across the continent,” said Søren Høffer, CEO of MWS. “…we look forward to expanding the service offering of EWR, as well as developing the strategic supply relationship with the Myshak Group.”

OEP acquired Muehlhan in 2022.

MWS, a wind turbine installation and maintenance solutions provider, is an affiliate of Muehlhan, a Hamburg, Germany-based industrial services holding company.

OEP is a private equity firm headquartered in New York.