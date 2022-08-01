OEP-backed OMNI Environmental Solutions merges with Purity Oilfield Services

Based in Dallas, Purity is a service provider in four key basins providing equipment rentals, water transfer, vac trucks, well testing and flowback

OMNI Environmental Solutions Inc, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, has merged with Purity Oilfield Services, to form an environmental services and equipment organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

Louisiana-based OMNI provides environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry and has operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Bakken/Williston, and Marcellus/ Utica regions.

Based in Dallas, Purity is a service provider in four key basins providing equipment rentals, water transfer, vac trucks, well testing and flowback, and wellsite coordination and services covering drilling, completion, production and midstream operations.

“As a combined company, OMNI and Purity will expand our revenue and greatly enhance our strategic geographic growth,” said Courtney Brackin, president and CEO of the combined company, said in a statement. “The joint forces of our 1,400 employees will afford all of us an opportunity to further develop our vision, strengths, and ability to deliver unparalleled environmental equipment and services. Today’s announcement is just the first step of our integration into a stronger, more robust, and ESG-focused service provider.”

The combined company has 1,400 employees and multiple offices across the U.S., and serves more than 500 customers.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Purity in the merger with OMNI.

One Equity Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.